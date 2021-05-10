Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Olympics Can Be the 'Beacon of Hope', But 60% Japanese Want the Event Cancelled

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. The Olympic Torch Relay is underway in Saga. The flame will begin its journey in Tara Town, before making its way to Kashima City, Ureshino City, Shiroishi Town, Takeo City, Arita Town, Imari City and Genkai Town, before ending the day in Karatsu City.

Karatsu City is the home of Karatsu Castle, a construction that was built in 1608 that is also known as the “Dancing Crane Castle” because of its uncanny resemblance to a crane in full flight.

The 2020 Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to open on July 23.Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on.