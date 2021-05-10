Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Olympics Can Be the 'Beacon of Hope', But 60% Japanese Want the Event Cancelled

sports

News18 Sports | May 10, 2021, 14:09 IST
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. The Olympic Torch Relay is underway in Saga.  The flame will begin its journey in Tara Town, before making its way to Kashima City, Ureshino City, Shiroishi Town, Takeo City, Arita Town, Imari City and Genkai Town, before ending the day in Karatsu City.

Karatsu City is the home of Karatsu Castle, a construction that was built in 1608 that is also known as the “Dancing Crane Castle” because of its uncanny resemblance to a crane in full flight.

The 2020 Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to open on July 23.Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on.

May 10, 2021 14:09 (IST)

Veteran US sprinter Justin Gatlin set his sights on winning another Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games on Sunday -- then refused to rule out continuing his career into his 40s. The 39-year-old will become the oldest man ever to win an Olympic track medal if he makes the podium at this summer's coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games. And with former archrival Usain Bolt now retired and reigning world 100m world champion Christian Coleman banned from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests, Gatlin said he believes he has a realistic chance. "I hope so -- That's why I'm still here," he said after competing at a test event held behind closed doors at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. "I love making Olympic teams, but I'm not in it for the free trip. I want to be able to work hard and get on top of that podium again at some point, and I hope this year is that year for me."

May 10, 2021 14:08 (IST)

Three-time Olympian Cate Campbell expressed relief Monday as the Australian team began being vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Games. While Australia has been one of the world's most successful countries in containing the spread of coronavirus, it has fallen far behind the government's own schedule for inoculations. With the Olympics due to start on July 23, Canberra agreed to fast-track access to vaccines for all athletes travelling to Japan, despite accusations of queue-jumping. The rollout began with swimming star Campbell, who is targeting a fourth Olympics, among the first to step forward. We are going into a pretty unknown situation over in Tokyo so to have this little band-aid is a huge weight off everyone's shoulders," she told reporters after being inoculated at the Queensland Academy of Sport in Brisbane.

May 10, 2021 12:08 (IST)

As the coronavirus spreads in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in 11 weeks, one of the world’s least vaccinated nations is showing signs of strain, both societal and political. The government — desperate to show a worried public it is in control of virus efforts even as it pushes a massive sporting event that a growing number of Japanese oppose hosting in a pandemic — on Friday announced a decision to expand and extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31. For Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the emergency declaration is both a health measure and a political tightrope walk as domestic criticism rises of Japan's seeming determination to hold the Olympics at any cost. 

May 10, 2021 12:08 (IST)

Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks. An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track and field's world governing body World Athletics, which ran a test event on Sunday with 420 athletes — only nine of whom entered from outside Japan to compete. The Olympics and Paralympics will draw 15,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters. They will enter a country that has essentially had its borders sealed for more than a year. “I recognize that nine athletes coming for a test event is very different from thousands of competitors coming to this city over the course of the summer months,” Coe said. He added that he was “very empathetic” with the concerns of a Japanese public that has shown in polls it overwhelmingly opposes holding the Olympics during a pandemic.

May 10, 2021 12:07 (IST)

 Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” she said.

Nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, an opinion poll showed on Monday, less than three months before the Games are due to begin.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly vowed to go ahead with the Olympics despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, but the TBS survey found his support rate at 40%, close to record lows marked earlier this year.

On Sunday, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said that even though she has waited her whole life to take part in the Olympics, the risks of holding the Tokyo Games should be carefully discussed

