Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Olympics Can Be the 'Beacon of Hope', But 60% Japanese Want the Event Cancelled

Veteran US sprinter Justin Gatlin set his sights on winning another Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games on Sunday -- then refused to rule out continuing his career into his 40s. The 39-year-old will become the oldest man ever to win an Olympic track medal if he makes the podium at this summer's coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games. And with former archrival Usain Bolt now retired and reigning world 100m world champion Christian Coleman banned from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests, Gatlin said he believes he has a realistic chance. "I hope so -- That's why I'm still here," he said after competing at a test event held behind closed doors at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium. "I love making Olympic teams, but I'm not in it for the free trip. I want to be able to work hard and get on top of that podium again at some point, and I hope this year is that year for me."