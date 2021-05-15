Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Rakuten CEO Likens the Games to 'Suicide Mission', Federer Has His Say on Organisation

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates May 15: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. Japan’s e-commerce giant Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani has said that holding the Games in Tokyo a “suicide mission” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world. Like many others in Japan, who continue to protest against the holding of the Olympics, Mikitani feels it’s not right too. Swiss legend Roger Federer joined the chorus of uncertainty around the Olympics and said there needs to be a clarity whether the event will be held or not in the current situation. Meanwhile, American triple jumper Omar Craddock was banned for 20 months on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Mikitani said in an interview with CNN, “It’s dangerous to host the big international event from all over the world. So, the risk is too big and… I’m against having the Tokyo Olympics this year.” He described the Games as “a suicide mission”. On Friday, Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency as the nation is battling a fourth wave of virus infections. With just over 10 weeks until the Games open on July 23, public opinion remains opposed, with most favouring a further delay or cancellation. On Friday, a petition to cancel the Tokyo Olympics with more than 351,000 signatures was submitted to the city’s governor. Mikitani, who has been critical about the government’s handling of the pandemic and hosting the Tokyo Games this year, said it was not too late to scrap the event, saying: “Everything is possible.”

Federer said Friday that athletes need a firm decision on whether the Tokyo Olympics are going ahead, with the tennis star saying he was in two minds over the Games. An Olympics singles gold medal is the only major honour missing from the Swiss great’s collection – but the 39-year-old said he would understand if the Games were called off. “It’s difficult,” Federer told Switzerland’s Leman Bleu television. “We’re not hearing much. That makes me think the Games will happen, even if I’ve heard that lots of people in Tokyo are against the Games.”