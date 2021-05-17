Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Under 10 Weeks Left for the Games, 80 Percent Japanese in Opposition

43 Per cent in Japan Want the Olympics Cancelled
80 per cent of Japanese people are against the idea of the Olympics being held in coronavirus pandemic. The country is battling its fourth wave of the virus and there is an extended coronavirus state of emergency. But the local organising committee and the International Olympic Committee are determined to host a "safe" Olympics. The opposition from the locals is based on the fact that the healthcare system of Japan is also under immense pressure while handling the pandemic and with the Olympics being held, a huge number of medical professionals' work will be diverted towards the event. Also, there is a general fear that the influx of athletes and others will worsen the country's situation. The new survey says that 43 per cent of the respondents wanted the Olympics to be cancelled while another 40 per cent wanted it postponed again.