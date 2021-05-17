sports

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Under 10 Weeks Left for the Games, 80 Percent Japanese in Opposition
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Under 10 Weeks Left for the Games, 80 Percent Japanese in Opposition

News18 Sports | May 17, 2021, 10:45 IST
Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates May 17: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. A new poll suggests that 80 per cent of Japanese people are still against the idea of the Olympics being held in these dire times of coronavirus pandemic.

The country is battling its fourth wave of the virus and there is an extended coronavirus state of emergency. However, the preparations for the Olympics continue with the local organising committee and the International Olympic Committee determined to host a “safe” Olympics.

The opposition from the locals is based on the fact that the healthcare system of Japan is also under immense pressure while handling the pandemic and with the Olympics being held, a huge number of medical professionals’ work will be diverted towards the event.

May 17, 2021 10:45 (IST)

43 Per cent in Japan Want the Olympics Cancelled

The new survey says that 43 per cent of the respondents wanted the Olympics to be cancelled while another 40 per cent wanted it postponed again. 

The new survey says that 43 per cent of the respondents wanted the Olympics to be cancelled while another 40 per cent wanted it postponed again. Only 14 percent support holding the Games this summer as scheduled, down from 28 percent in the previous poll, according to the poll of 1,527 replies from 3,191 telephone calls.

A separate poll by Kyodo News published Sunday showed 59.7 percent of respondents back cancellation, though further postponement was not listed as an option. Olympic organisers says tough anti-virus measures, including regular testing of athletes and a ban on overseas fans, will keep the Games safe. But the Kyodo poll found 87.7 percent of respondents worry that an influx of athletes and staff members from abroad may spread the virus.

Japan has seen a smaller virus outbreak than many countries, with fewer than 11,500 deaths so far. But the government has come under pressure for a comparatively slow vaccine rollout. The Kyodo poll found 85 percent of respondents considered the rollout slow, with 71.5 percent unhappy with the government’s handling of the pandemic.

