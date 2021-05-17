Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Under 10 Weeks Left for the Games, 80 Percent Japanese in Opposition

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates May 17: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. A new poll suggests that 80 per cent of Japanese people are still against the idea of the Olympics being held in these dire times of coronavirus pandemic.

The country is battling its fourth wave of the virus and there is an extended coronavirus state of emergency. However, the preparations for the Olympics continue with the local organising committee and the International Olympic Committee determined to host a “safe” Olympics.

The opposition from the locals is based on the fact that the healthcare system of Japan is also under immense pressure while handling the pandemic and with the Olympics being held, a huge number of medical professionals’ work will be diverted towards the event.