Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain’s Father Won’t Watch Daughter’s Bout; 30 Minutes Special Break Announced in Assam Assembly

Tiken Borgohain will wake up early as usual. However, unlike his normal lumbering mornings, Wednesday morning would be lively; after all, he has to ensure he is free by 10.30 am. Thousands of miles away at the Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo when Lovlina takes the bow in Tokyo, Tiken will be tensed, anxious, and praying for her daughter. However, as has been the case, he will not be watching Lovlina play in what is the important and high-profile game in her short career so far.

“I have never watched Lovlina’s matches - be it the World Championship, Commonwealth (Games) or the Olympics. Her mother too does not watch her play. Call it anything; our fear, love or superstition, we simply cannot,” Tiken Borgohain tells News18 Assam.

Lovlina Borgohain was one of India’s nine-member boxing contingent, and one of the least talked about boxers to the build-up. While the spotlight was on the likes of boxing legend MC Mary Kom, World No.1 Amit Phangal, and veteran Vikas Krishnan, it’s this sprightly and tall girl from Assam, who has held the Indian flag high in the squared circle at Tokyo. Already assured of a medal, Borgohain has the chance to reach the heights no other Indian boxer has ever reached – an Olympic final. She takes on the reigning world champion in the women’s 69 kg welterweight, Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey for a place in the final.

Lovlina normally calls her parents or makes a video call before going to the ring seeking their blessing and to comfort their tensed nerves. However poor mobile network often impedes these moments, says Tiken. “Though our village is not very far from the mobile tower, yet the network is a major issue here. I wish this gets resolved soon”.

Communication and connectivity have been two major concerns for the natives of Baromukhiya of Borpothar, the village which Lovlina has put on the map of world boxing. The state government is no taking care of the connectively and the communication bit as well, among a few other things.

“The 3.5 kilometer road which gets muddy and slushy in the rains that connects our village to the main road is being repaired and made motor-able. When Lovlina returns victorious many things in the village would have changed, the pucca road to start with. Though we have shallow tube well in each household, the village needs a water plant so that there is running water,” reveals Tiken.

Tokyo 2020 has seen the best half of the lanky and shy Piku as her parents call Lovlina. According to Padum Boro, boxing coach at the SAI facility in Guwahati “Lovlina has come a long way. The quarterfinal match against Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen portrayed a different Lovlina altogether, confident and technically sound. She is fearless and have mastered all three forms of boxing, the long, medium and short distance. Lovlina is naturally good at long distance. Back in Golaghat she did not know boxing, but her height got the brownie points for her. I took couple of boxing tests which she passed and then brought her to Guwahati SAI. The camps then taught her the basics. She basically is an introvert, but the Olympics exhibited a different side of her, aggressive and prepared to take on the world”

The 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012). Lovlina, a two-time world championship bronze-medalist, was also the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

“I met this young girl in Guwahati SAI in 2016-17 probably. We had a chat with her and her coach, she never believed in herself. She had great height in her weight category, but her body language was extremely weak and she never thought that she could be the best and beat the best in the business. Slowly and steadily after the 2018 commonwealth debacle, where she lost to an English boxer in the quarter final, she thought her career was finished. She was criticized from all quarters, her selection was questioned and she then immediately shaved off her hair. In 2018 after her loss she thought she would give up her career. Then I remember taking her to my studio and discussed what went wrong. She told me that she needs to work more on her psyche. Boxing is a mental game, you need to be focused. It not about having great skills or great height, but what goes inside your head, how you utilize it, that is your game plan. She started working on it, she began meditating. She used to write a diary every day where she wrote she is getting better day by day. This touched me, very few can do this and the result is in front of all. I see a completely transformed Lovlina, somebody who has never expressed her wins or loses. This time she is aggressive and stuck to a game plan. She wanted to prove herself. Her self-belief is back. She definitely has emerged the best in the 69 weight category”, says Prarthana Hazarika, senior sports journalist.

Lighting a thousand lamps on the eve of Lovlina’s big fight, Assam Chief Minister urged everyone in the state to pray for the pride of Assam on 4th of August, so that she emerges victorious and does the nation proud.

To wish Lovlina on the eve of her much-awaited bout, I lit a ceremonial lamp before ‘Singhapurush’ Radha Govinda Baruah’s statue at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.I earnestly appeal to all people of Assam to pray for her success and light lamps in their houses tomorrow morning.2/2 pic.twitter.com/EPYTLqGjQW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2021

Lovlina’s fight is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST and Assam Assembly announces 30 Minutes Special Break for the First Time in its History only For Piku.

