Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom Wants to Hug and Salute the Girl Who Was Inconsolable after Seeing Her Lose

Not only did India’s veteran boxer MC Mary Kom’s dream of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics remained unfulfilled, but it also did break millions of Indian hearts who were rooting for her since the beginning. Mary was knocked out of the Tokyo Games after she fell 2-3 on a split decision against Colombia’s Valencia Victoria. It was a bitter-sweet moment for Indians who were expecting their star to move into the quarterfinals and stay on course for her second Olympic medal. But her shocking exit in the second round left many disappointed.

Netizens have expressed grief through social media platforms and cheered for the champion, who was distraught with the split decision. Meanwhile, the star boxer shared a video on Twitter that shows some people watching her Olympic match. They could be seen cheering for Mary fiercely, however when she loses, a girl starts crying inconsolably.

“I will give a hug and salute this girl if I get a chance to meet her. Dear sister, if you are interested in any sports, I will be so happy to help you,” Marycaptioned along the video.

Watch it here:

After watching the video, several fans flooded the comments section and a majority of them said that this was the condition of the country that day.

“True fans will always cheers for you, they will always love you like she did,” wrote one user.

“Definitely, she wants to be another Mary Kom. Train her for achieving her goals,” said another.

“What an honour! I’m weeping with her all over again! You’re a hero all the way,” remarked a third.

Another fan wrote, “Great! That’s how you inspire young girls of India.”

While millions of Indian fans would certainly feel the result should have been in Mary’s favour, however, it panned out differently. Even after the confusion regarding the split decision, the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist showed true sporting spirit by hugging the Colombian and even exchanged a few words of appreciation, before bowing out with a big smile. Mary walked off the ring disappointed, for one last time in her Olympic career. The six-time AIBA World Women’s Boxing Champion will not be able to compete in the 2024 Paris edition, as the AIBA rule bars boxers above 40 years from competing in the quad-annual games.

