Tokyo Olympics: Meet PV Sindhu’s Toughest Competition and Biggest Supporter

India’s top medal prospect among the qualified four badminton players in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu has her eyes set to secure a podium finish. The ace India shuttler will spearhead the nation’s quest to corner a gold. The only Indian to win the BWF World Championship title, Sindhu will be keen to script history because she can become the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games.

Ahead of the commencement of the quadrennial event on July 23, the Hyderabad-based athlete shared a glimpse of her ‘toughest competition so far.’ She posted a video on Instagram where she is seen playing badminton in a garden. The clip starts with the words ‘Rallying into the Tokyo Olympics’. Sindhu is seen hustling her way as she continues to take the game on. Sindhu also mentioned the pinnacle moment of her career when she won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 games. Not many know, but the star shuttler loves to paint and cook when not on court. Towards the end she reveals who she was playing against in the video. Her toughest competition? Her Nephew. The clip ends with her nephew, Aaryan waving as ‘See you in Tokyo’ appears on the screen.

The 26-year-old captioned the video, “Took on a game with my toughest competition so far. He also happens to be my biggest supporter.”

A few days ago, Sindhu shared a photo with her adorable nephew. In the picture, the two were posing, holding a handmade card. Aaryan wished his aunt the best for the Tokyo Games. He also wrote, ”Go for the Gold.” Sindhu wrote in the caption, “This little one always has my back and he always makes my day”

While speaking to Sportstar recently, Sindhu said that she cannot say if the forthcoming Olympics is her best chance for me to win a gold medal. Nonetheless she is just hoping for the best. “ Even though there are many factors that will be in play, I have to go with the flow and give my best — that is important — and not bother about what others are thinking, or else you will invite extra pressure. I need to be focused and composed,” she was quoted as saying.

