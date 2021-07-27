When she was asked what she would like to do after winning India’s first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu said she wanted to eat pizza. Domino’s India stepped in and pledged free pizzas to the silver medallist for life. After all, an Olympic champion’s wish becomes the command for anyone. As promised, the restaurant chain delivered some pizzas to Mirabai’s doorstep.

The 26-year-old from Imphal has expressed her heartiest gratitude after the pizza chain granted her wish. She shared an image of herself enjoying a slice of pizza.

In another photo, we see a delivery boy handing over a large box of pizza to her mother. In a tweet today, the Olympic silver-medallist wrote,“Thank you Dominos India for sending some great tasting pizzas and celebrating with us. I look forward to our friendship."

“Thank you @dominos_india for sending some great tasting pizzas & celebrating with us. My family and I appreciate the gesture from Domino’s Pizzas. I look forward to our friendship" pic.twitter.com/asjz8L7yoc— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2021

Mirabai expressed this desire moments after her silver win at this edition of the Olympics in Tokyo. In a media interview, the athlete mentioned that she want to have pizza as it had been a while since she had one.

To this, Dominos India official Twitter handle responded in a tweet, promising her“FREE Domino’s pizza for life."

While speaking to NDTV, Mirabai said she did not eat anything for days leading up to the competition at the Olympics due to concerns over her weight.

The weightliftershattered all stereotypes with an out-of-the-world performance. She scripted history as she overcame her Rio Olympics heartbreak to become the first Indian weightlifter to win silver at the Games. She is the first Indian to win a medal at the Tokyo Games in the Women’s 49kg category. Mirabai is the third female athlete to consecutively bag a medal for India at the Games.

