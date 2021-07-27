CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka Ousted, Goes Down Against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic (AP)

Along with Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka was touted as one of the contenders for the Olympic Crown

The host countrys superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

first published:July 27, 2021, 13:09 IST