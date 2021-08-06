Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra, India's Best Hope for Athletics Medal - All to Know Before His Finals

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is India’s best hope to get a medal in athletics. The 23-year-old is currently ranked fourth in the world and is in the finals of men’s javelin throw after a fantastic first throw in the qualification. His sole throw went well beyond the qualification mark and helped Chopra storm straight into the final. Ahead of the Olympics, Chopra was short on preparations because of Covid-19 pandemic but that did not show in his qualification throw.

The Athletics Federation of India had planned training-cum-competition tours abroad for the athletes prior to the Games but had to cancel them due to the global travel restrictions triggered by the pandemic. Out of the 26-member Olympic team, only Chopra was able to train and compete in Europe in early June before arriving in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra’s Qualification Throw

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals of men’s javelin throw with a single throw and it was a stunning 86.65m effort. Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.

Neeraj’s throw was the best in qualification while Germany’s Johannes Vetter was the second best with a throw of 85.64m. The third best throw in the qualification was of Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem with a distance of 85.16m.

Neeraj Chopra’s Best Throw

Neeraj’s personal best throw is 88.07m, which is also his season best.

Among the 12 people in the finals, four people have a better personal best than the Indian. Vetter has the best record at a massive 97.76m while Czech Republic’s Vitezslav Vesely (88.34m), German Juliab Weber (88.29m) and Czech’s Jakub Vadlejch (89.73m) are ahead of Neeraj.

Men’s Javelin Throw World Record

The current men’s javelin throw world record is 98.48m and it is held by Jan Zelezny from 1996.

