Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's Men’s Javelin Final, Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing the gold medal in the men’s javelin final of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for Saturday, August 7. Neeraj made a direct entry to the finals after recording a throw of 86.65m in the Group A qualifying round. The Indian javelin thrower has been in phenomenal form this year. He, in fact, broke his own national record during the Indian Grand Prix held in March. This year, he has consistently thrown above 85m. The final round will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Saturday at the Olympics Stadium.

The second person to have got direct entry in the final round was Germany’s Johannes Vetter after a throw of 85.64m. He is the world champion and world No.1 in the javelin throw. He has also thrown over 90m on various occasions. His best throw this year was 96.29m

Apart from Neeraj and Johannes, the other contenders of the Gold Medal in the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin are:

Belarus’ Pavel Mialeshka

Belarus’Aliaksei Katkavets

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch

Czech Republic’s Vitezslav Vesely

Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo

Germany’s Julian Weber

Moldova’s Andrian Mardare

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Romania’s Mihaita Alexandru Novac

Sweden’s Kim Amb

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin final?

The event is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 7. The match will be at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The event can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin final?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin final can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here