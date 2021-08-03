Tokyo Olympics: Netizens Acknowledge PV Sindhu's Father’s Role in Her Bronze Win With a Pinch of Humour

PV Sindhu scripted history by clinching bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first Indian woman to secure two back to back Olympic medals. The Hyderabad-based shuttler beat Bing Jiao of China in less than 60 minutes and won with a comfortable 21-13, 21-15 scoreline. The badminton star is the fourth woman shuttler to win a medal in back-to-back Olympics.

Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana who is a former professional volleyball player and an employee of Indian Railways, expressed happiness with his daughter’s big win. He thanked her coach Park Tae-sung and said he was impressed with Sindhu’s offensive games. Both Ramana and his wife Vijaya were national-level volleyball players.

She is also an employee of Indian Railways. In light of Ramana’s post with the Railways, some users on Twitter spoke about his role in preparing Sindhu. In light humour, one of the users on the micro-blogging site said since Ramana works in Railways, it was easier to ‘train’ Sindhu. The tweet reads, “Sindhu’s father is a railway employee. It must have been easy to train her.”

A user replied saying, “Her track record in the Olympics is impressive.” “Yes they must have ensured she had a good platform,” wrote another individual. A third expressed, “He ensured she reached her STATION.” “Lucky her medal sprint didn’t get derailed this time,”quipped a fourth.

On Sunday, Ramana told reporters at a press conference, “Whenever she has gone, she has brought a medal. I am happy that she won the medal for the country. I am happy that she is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics. She has brought name and fame to the country.”

He also thanked PM Modi who encouraged his daughter and offered to have ice cream with her if she returned with a medal. He said she will definitely take up on the offer of the PM when she returns from Tokyo. The 26-year-old’s father revealed that he will meet his daughter in New Delhi on August 3. “There is a long way to go. I am confident that she will play in the next Olympics too. She has the focus and hunger and she enjoys the game," he concluded.

