Tokyo Olympics: Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt Wins Men's Triathlon Gold, But All-white Kit Attract Attention on Social Media

Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway backed his endurance to deliver a upsetting late surge in the scorching, stifling heat run leg and take gold in a thrilling men’s triathlon at Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The 27-year-old traversed the line in a time of one-hour 45minutes and 04 seconds before raising the winning line tape above his head and with-it Norway’s first medal in the event.

While the race was disrupted at the start by a media boat drifting in front of the pontoon, blocking the route for an unprecedented and embarrassing false start. But, Blummenfelt conquered what everyone else considered sapping sweltering conditions. However, what is being discussed as a bizarre wardrobe malfunction is overshadowing the best victory of Blummenfelt’s life.

After the punishing swimming leg, the Norwegian was left soaked in water and sweat for the rest of the event. And due to the see-through nature of his outfit, his all-white kit quickly became transparent, which meant his black trunks were visible and has left many people with raised eyebrows. The sight sparked a debate on social media and netizens took aim at the designers, albeit on a comical note.

“Whoever designed Norway’s triathlon kit for the Tokyo Olympics must have been inspired by Captain Underpants,” one user joked. Praising the Norwegian he wrote, “Amazing finish by Blummenfelt though. Clearly the superhero outfit worked!”

Another user wrote, “Norway have gone for proper “don’t trust that fart" tri suits haven’t they? Risky business.”

Pun aside, Blummenfelt will not have been bothered at all by his all-white kit or appearance. The Norwegian, who is also the world record holder for the half-Ironman triathlon distance, danced his way down the finishing straight, before throwing himself to the ground in celebration still wrapped in the tape.

Team Great Britain’s Jack Yee grabbed silver 11 seconds behind Blummenfelt, while New Zealand’s Hayden Wilden claimed the bronze.

