Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic Splits Alongside Belgian Artistic Gymnast

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has launched his quest for Olympic gold by winning 6-2 6-2 over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien on Saturday. As the Serbian tennis superstar prepares for gold, a delightful behind-the-scenes photograph has gone viral on social media. Djokovic shared the photo on Instagram where he looks ace as he limbers up with the Belgian gymnastics team. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is shining as he poses in splits alongside Nina Derwael and Maellyse Brassart.

The photo was initially posted by Derwael, the first Belgian gymnast to win a medal at the World Championships. She captioned the pictures on Instagram, “When Djkokovic asks for a picture, you can’t refuse.” His bendiness left five-time Olympic gold medallist Nadia Comaneci impressed as she tweeted the image and wrote, “Great flexibility I can say”

Djokovic eased his way into the second round at the Tokyo Olympics. The Serb defeated unseeded Dellien, taking a little over 60 minutes to get the job done. The 2008 Olympic bronze medallist will take on Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany at Ariake Tennis Park. Struff, too, had a good outing, defeating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4. In their head-to-head, Djokovic has a 5-0 lead against Struff but the German’s ability to put up a formidable fight will be something to watch out for.

He is hoping to emulate Steffi Graf’s unrivalled feat from 1988 when she took away all four majors and gold in the women’s singles in Seoul. He is chasing history to become the first man to snap a Golden Grand Slam, after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, this year. Djokovic secured a ninth Australian Open, beating Medvedev in the final in Melbourne. He dethroned Rafael Nadal in a memorable French Open success, in the final four before returning to beat Tsitsipas in five. Djokovic has withdrawn from the following month’s ATP Toronto event.

