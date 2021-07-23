Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Indian contingent perform the athletes parade with Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh as the flagbearers. The athletes parade began with Greece. The opening ceremony begins with the stadium being lit and a couple of colourful performances. The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally open in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to shake off lingering virus fears after a one-year postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
Eight years after Japanese newscasters shed tears as Tokyo celebrated winning the right to stage the Games, Friday’s opening ceremony will take place before empty stands and with the city in a state of emergency.
Fears that the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a super-spreader event have prompted organisers to clamp the Games in a biosecure straitjacket.
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Here is a little video of the Indian contingent performing the athletes parade.
Yemenese athletes come out with their flag being waved by the flagbearer.
Italy's big contingent comes out with the flag, they will be competing in 20 sports and they have an almost equal representation of men and women.
Islamic Republic of Iran contingent walk in with a male and a female athlete bearing the flag.
Ireland athletes also come out with their flag followed by Azerbaijan. Then Afghanistan contingent comes in with the flagbearers wearing their ethnic costume and their only female athlete is a join-flagbearer. Afghanistan athletes are followed by UAE, who are being represented by only five athletes.
Everyone in the stadium observe a moment of silence for all the loved ones lost especially due to coronavirus. Apart from that, they also remembered those we have lost. Not only to Covid-19, but also Olympians who have perished at the Olympic Games. There was also a specific mention of the members of the Israeli team who were killed at Munich 1972.
The Emperor of Japan, IOC President Thomas Bach and Olympic fencing champion from Montreal 1976 enter the stadium. That is followed by the flag of Japan making its way to the stage, and it is carried by:
Miyake Yoshinobu, two-time Olympic champion, weightlifting
Takahashi Naoko, Olympic champion, marathon
Tabata Momoha, Youth Olympic Games medallist, curling
Sakai Hibiki, percussionist
Dohi Keita, Youth Olympic Games champion, sport climbing
Asaba Mizuki, rescue worker
The list of 20 attendees include four paddlers, including Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal, and as many sailing team members. Lone fencer C A Bhavani Devi, gymnast Pranati Naik and swimmer Sajan Prakash besides as many as eight boxers will also be there. Apart from MC Mary Kom, who is also a flag-bearer alongside Manpreet, Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani, Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar will participate in the ceremony.
The opening ceremony will also be devoid of its usual fanfare with limited athletes and officials taking part. A total of 20 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will be in attendance on Friday as COVID-19 concerns and competitions lined up the next day led to a majority of the contingent deciding to stay away. Athletes from sports like shooting, badminton, archery and hockey, will skip the ceremony as the Indian delegation is not willing to expose them to the risk of contracting the virus with their events lined up on Saturday. From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony.
This is going to be the strangest Olympics in history -. no crowd, deserted venues, strict health protocols and the spectre of covid-19 hanging menacingly over the Games. There have been several withdrawals, some even at the 11th hour, their have been calls to cancel the Games considering the rising cases in Tokyo. Amidst this backdrop, elite athletes from across the globe will be vying for a slice of history in Tokyo in various events spread across a couple of weeks.
Overseas fans are banned for the first time ever, and domestic spectators will be kept out of all but a handful of venues.
Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks.
Polls have consistently found a majority of Japanese are against the games, with opinion ranging from weary indifference to outright hostility.
But in the hours before the opening ceremony, there were glimmers of excitement building, with thousands turning out in Tokyo to watch an aerial display by the Japanese air force’s Blue Impulse team.
“Before the Olympics began I expected the atmosphere to be a little sad,” said Maki Hasumoto, 25, as she waited for the display.
“But now it’s very atmospheric and now I’m looking forward to it.”
Friday is a national holiday in Japan and families set up picnic blankets in Tokyo parks to watch the jets draw the Olympic rings in coloured smoke.
“It’s impressive here. It really feels like the Olympics is going to start,” added 38-year-old Megumi Taguchi.
‘Determined’
Nearby, locals patiently lined up in the heat to take photos in front of the Olympic rings mounted next to the stadium that will host this evening’s opening extravaganza.
Traditionally a highlight of any Summer Games, featuring the parade of nations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, Tokyo’s opening ceremony will be drastically pared back.
Fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials will be present at the 68,000-seat stadium when events get under way at 8:00 pm local time (1100 GMT).
Most world leaders have opted to stay away, though US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron — whose country will host the 2024 Paris Olympics — will be in the stands along with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.
But in a sign of how divisive the Games remain, several top sponsors including Toyota and Panasonic will not be sending executives.
A few hundred protestors demonstrated against the Games on Friday morning near the Tokyo government building where Governor Yuriko Koike welcomed the Olympic flame.
“Even though the pandemic continues, we will hold a safe and secure Games,” Koike said. “We are determine to see it through. Today is the first step towards that.”
Tokyo is battling a surge in virus cases, and is under emergency measures that means bars and restaurants must shut by 8:00 pm and cannot sell alcohol.
Dogged by controversy
But Olympic officials have put a brave face on the unusual circumstances, with IOC chief Bach insisting cancellation was never on the table.
“Over the past 15 months we had to take many decisions on very uncertain grounds,” he said this week. “We had doubts every day. There were sleepless nights.
“We can finally see at the end of the dark tunnel. Cancellation was never an option for us. The IOC never abandons the athletes… we did it for the athletes.”
There are also hefty financial incentives in play. Insiders estimate the IOC would have been on the hook for around $1.5 billion in lost broadcasting revenues if the Games had been cancelled.
The pandemic has not been the only hiccup in preparations though, with scandals ranging from corruption during the bidding process to plagiarism allegations over the design of the Tokyo 2020 logo.
The controversies kept coming right up to the eve of the Games, with the opening ceremony’s director sacked on Thursday for making a joke referencing the Holocaust in a video from 1998.
Back in the sporting arenas, a new generation of Olympic stars are looking to shine after a decade dominated by the likes of Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps.
US swimmer Caeleb Dressel could target seven gold medals, and in track and field, 400 metre hurdlers Karsten Warholm of Norway and the USA’s Sydney McLaughlin are among those hoping to emerge as household names.
Gymnastics meanwhile will see Simone Biles attempt to crown her dazzling career by equalling Larisa Latynina’s record of nine Olympic gold medals.
New Olympic sports will also be on display in Tokyo, with surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate all making their debut.
