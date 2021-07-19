Tokyo Olympics: Organisers Provide 'Desi Khana' to Indian Athletes

The Tokyo Olympics are just days away and the organisers are making sure that athletes get proper, nutritional meals as per their needs during the course of the biggest sport extravaganza. Unlike previous editions of several global sporting events where athletes had to do with bare minimums like bread, nutella, and cornflakes/muesli after enduring long duration matches. However, it’s all about to change as other than getting good nutritional food, Indian athletes will be able to get a host of home delicacies.

Good ‘Desi food’ will be the least of problems for Indian athletes heading to Tokyo Olympics village. The organisers at the upcoming Summer Games are making sure that athletes get proper, nutritional meals as per their needs as they have set-up an India corner at the Games village that is sure to wipe away home-food blues.

According to a Times of India report, the menu at this edition of the quad-annual games will have dishes including chole bhature, paratha, basmati and jasmine rice, biryani. butter and plain naan (stuffed breads), butter chicken, tofu (soy paneer),tomato and shahi paneer (cottage cheese), bhindi (Okra), lentil curry, steamed spinach and steamed sweet potatoes. Additionally, all food items will have the protein, fat, carbohydrate, (sodium and salt equivalent) indicated in front of the spread.

India’s deputy chef-de-mission, Dr Prem Verma, informed the publication from Tokyo that the food quality has been excellent, and the Games’ organisers have made a wonderful arrangement for the Indian contingent. “There are so many varieties of food to relish,” he said. “The athletes look happy,” he added.

Indian shooting team pistol coach Ronak Pandit seconded Dr Verma’s claim. “The food and other facilities are good, very pleased with the Indian food corner here in the mess,” he added.

The Tokyo organising committee has also confirmed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that Indian food would be provided to the athletes during the Games.

