SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Cancel Culture Festival, May Be Held Next Year

2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

All four cultural events all four cultural events originally scheduled around late March to September 2020, is being planned for next year.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Share this:

Tokyo: Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games announced here on Monday that all four cultural events of the Nippon Festival due to take place this year have been cancelled.

"Rearrangement of the Festival in 2021 is currently under consideration," it said, reports Xinhua news agency.

The festival, originally scheduled around late March to September 2020, is an official cultural program of Tokyo 2020, aiming to provide different opportunities for as many people as possible to take part in the Games.

The Tokyo Olympic Games has been postponed by one year due to the global spread of the coronavirus and will open on July 23, 2021.

Holding the Tokyo Olympics any time before a vaccine is found will be "very unrealistic," according to a leading global health expert.

Professor Devi Sridhar had said that the development of the vaccine will be key to when the Olympics can be held.

Sridhar, however, said that the vaccine could be found earlier than what was expected. "We're hearing from the scientists that this could be possible. I had thought it would be a year or a year and a half away but we're hearing possibly this could come sooner," she told BBC Sport.

"If we do get a vaccine within the next year then actually I think that (Olympics) is realistic. The vaccine will be the game-changer -- an effective, affordable, available vaccine.

"If we don't get a scientific breakthrough, then I think that looks very unrealistic."

Sridhar, however, said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 organisers made the right decision in postponing the Games by a year.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres