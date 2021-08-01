Tokyo Olympics: Physios from Shooting & Archery Team to Join Wrestlers

Considered India’s brightest medal prospect, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was left unhappy after her physio Poornima R Ngomdir, who accompanied her for the entire Europen exposure trip, wasn’t given an accreditation. Now, the physiotherapists from archery and shooting will be joining the wrestlers, according to a report in New Indian Express.

The issue had surfaced when only one physio, Brajesh Kumar, was made available to the Indian wrestlers. Sources confirmed that Vinesh had suggested the name of Zeinia Samar, an Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) physio, currently with the Indian shooters in Tokyo.

Now the other physio will be Chinmay Shrirang Bhide, who was with the Indian archery team. It is learnt that Bajrang Punia (65kg) recommended the name of Bhide, who is also from OGQ.

“Physio Brajesh Kumar, who was with the men wrestlers in Russia, had already reached the venue along with the team. Two others will join the team once their respective events get over. The female physio from the Indian shooting contingent will work closely with the women wrestlers,” a source from the WFI said.

The Indian male wrestlers — Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86) — reached Tokyo on Friday. Their training will start of Saturday. The foreign coaches will reach on August 2.

India’s campaign in wrestling will begin with Sonam Malik (62kg) on August 3. On the other hand, Ravi, Deepak and Anshu Malik (57kg) will be in action on August 4. Vinesh will play her first match on August 5.

