CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#CBSEClass10#MaharashtraHSC
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: Poland's 'Queen of the Hammer' Makes History with Third Gold
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Poland's 'Queen of the Hammer' Makes History with Third Gold

Anita Wlodarczyk, of Poland, competes in the women's hammer throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Anita Wlodarczyk, of Poland, competes in the women's hammer throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 35-year-old Pole, who won golds at the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio, dominated the field with a best throw of 78.48 metres.

Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk became the first female athlete to win the same Olympic track and field event three times in a row with victory in the hammer on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Pole, who won golds at the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio, dominated the field with a best throw of 78.48 metres.

It was a massive 1.45m clear of silver medallist Wang Zheng of China (77.03m), with Malwina Kopron, also of Poland, taking bronze (75.49m).

“I feel good," said Wlodarczyk. “I was dreaming of becoming the queen of the hammer throw.

RELATED NEWS

“I have been injured and came right back from it and won an Olympic medal."

After hitting the net on her first effort, Wlodarczyk took control from the second with 76.01, increasing to 77.44 and her winning distance on her fourth attempt.

It was fourth time lucky in Tokyo for the triple gold tally after the failure of Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m in 2008 and 2012), New Zealander Valerie Adams (shot put in 2008 and 2012) and Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic (discus in 2012 and 2016) to seal a third individual Olympic title.

Wang snatched silver from Kopron with a last-gasp effort on her sixth and final throw.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 03, 2021, 21:42 IST