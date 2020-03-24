Tokyo Olympics Postponed: A Look at Other Times the Games Were Cancelled

For months, there was uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which were scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. However, after much ado, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reached an agreement with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President on Tuesday to cancel the event.

The cancellation of such a mass event is rare, however, it is not the first time that Olympics have been cancelled. Here's a look at the instances from the past when the Olympics had to be cancelled

1916, BERLIN

Berlin was set to host the international event in 1916. To hold the Olympics, the country completed the Deutsche Stadion in mere 200 days. However, the World War I broke out in 1914. While the planning of the game went ahead, it had to cancelled in 1915 after realizing that the war will continue for long. The stadium was later used as a military hospital.

1940, TOKYO/HELSINKI

The 2020 Olympics is not the first time when Tokyo is facing a cancellation. The first incident occurred in 1940. Japan won the bid to host the Olympics in 1932, becoming the first non-Western city to do so. Helsinki, the runner-up in the first vote, was awarded the rescheduled event.

However, both the nations could not be Olympic host in 1940 due to the commencement of World War II.

1944, LONDON

The third Olympics event to be cancelled was in 1944 in London. Due to the World War II, the event had to be cancelled and the next Olympics in 1948 were held in London.