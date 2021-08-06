Tokyo Olympics: President Ram Nath Kovind, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hail Indian Women's Hockey Team

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Indian women’s hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every citizen of the country with a stellar performance. “We are proud of you all," Kovind said.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday. “Indian women’s hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance," the President tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the Indian women’s hockey team, saying it lost a match but won hearts.

In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, “Lost match, but won hearts. I hail daughters of India for creating history in Tokyo Olympics. Jai Hindi". The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

(With inputs from PTI)

