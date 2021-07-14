Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympians - India Men's Hockey Team

An aura of expectation and positivity surrounds the Indian men’s hockey team as they launch another bid for Olympic glory in few days time. There’s encouragement from all quarters and despite a squad boasting of 10 players that will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, the team is still among the favourites to win a medal, dare I say, even gold.

So what has contributed to this high expectation?

To start of with, the team has been pretty consistent in the recent years. They have been consistently registering victories against strong teams. Since Rio Games, they have finished runners-up at Champions Trophy, won bronze at Asian Games, clinched gold at Men’s Asia Cup, won successive gold medals at the Asian Champions Trophy, finished at the top of World Hockey Series among others.

The team is a healthy mixture of old and youth. Defense is their strong area but a lack of experience in the attack could be an area of concern. And under the leadership of Manpreet Singh and guidance of coach Graham Reid, the squad has all the makings of returning home with a medal.

Sport/Discipline: Field Hockey (Men)

Field Hockey (Men) World Ranking: 4

4 First Olympics: 1928, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

1928, Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tokyo Olympics Pool: India are in Pool A alongside defending champions Argentina, world champion Australia, hosts Japan, Spain and New Zealand.

Major Achievements

At Olympics

Gold: 1928, Amsterdam

1928, Amsterdam Gold: 1932, Los Angeles

1932, Los Angeles Gold: 1936, Berlin

1936, Berlin Gold: 1948, London

1948, London Gold: 1952, Helsinki

1952, Helsinki Gold: 1956, Melbourne

1956, Melbourne Gold: 1964, Tokyo

1964, Tokyo Gold: 1980, Moscow

World Cup

Gold: 1975, Kuala Lumpur

Asian Games

Gold: 1966, Bangkok

1966, Bangkok Gold: 1998, Bangkok

1998, Bangkok Gold: 2014, Incheon

Tokyo Olympic Qualification

In November 2019, India faced Russia in a two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar. In the first leg, India outclassed their opponent 4-2 and raised their game further in the second leg, crushing Russia 7-1 for an 11-3 aggregate win. With the win, the eight-time Olympic gold medalists booked their berth for marquee event.

Performance at Rio 2016

India men hockey team performed admirably during the Rio Olympics. They defeated Ireland and Argentina, drew with Canada while losing to Germany and Netherlands to make the quarterfinals. Belgium defeated India in the last-eight clash.

India Squad

Goalkeeper: PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

