Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu-ying in Women's Singles Badminton Semifinal, to Contest For Bronze Now

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday lost her women’s singles semifinals clash against Tai Tzu-ying in straight games to end her hopes of winning an Olympic gold in Tokyo. However, Sindhu is still in medal contention and will now fight for the bronze.

The Indian lost 18-21, 12-21 in a contest that lasted just 40 minutes. She now will take on China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Sindhu, who won a historic silver at the Rio Games, was aiming for a gold this time around. The current world champion has been in sensational form at the event having not lost a single game en route to the semifinals.

She was placed in Group J where she defeated Cheung Ngan Yi and Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games to advance to the elimination stage (pre-quarters).

The 26-year-old raised her game in the last-16 stage and churned out a dominating 21-15, 21-13 win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. Her first stern test at the event was in the semis where she faced Akane Yamaguchi of Japan but the India star prevailed with another straight game victory - 21-13, 22-20.

Sindhu had lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in the final at Rio but still created history becoming he first ever Indian shuttler to win an Olympic silver.

Saina Nehwal, who didn’t make the cur for Tokyo 2020, became the first Indian to win an Olympic badminton medal at London 2012 when she won the bronze in women’s singles event.

Sindhu boasts of a decorated singles career having won an Olympic silver, World Championships gold, Commonwealth Games silver and an Asiad silver as well. Asides, she has two silver and two bronze medals from the world championships as well.

