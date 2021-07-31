Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying - How do the Numbers Stack up

India’s PV Sindhu has marched on to the Semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 women’s badminton singles after beating higher seed Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20, in 56 minutes in the quarterfinals. As the time is taken in the match, and the scoreline suggests, the road ahead for Sindhu in the semifinals isn’t going to be an easy one, especially when it is going to be against World no.1 Tai Tzu-ying from Chinese Taipei.

This would perhaps be one opponent that Sindhu must be dreading to face. Not because her opponent is perhaps the best player in the world, but because of her mediocre record against the Taipei girl. Till now in the competition, Sindhu has displayed great control in her defence, and has hugely benefitted from her vastly improved play at the net, but Tai will be her toughest match yet.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

HEAD TO HEAD

Sindhu has lost the last three matches against Tai Tzu-ying, and has a 5-13 record against her. The Indian will have to come up with something extraordinary against her next opponent, to progress to the final.

SINDHU’S ROAD TO SEMIFINAL

Sindhu had a mixed game against Japanese Yamaguchi in the quarters. After winning the first game rather easily 21-13, Sindhu conceded 10 points from the 12 played in the second game. At one stage she was 14-8 up, but then trailed 18-14. Somehow she managed to pull things back.

Earlier, she was slotted in Group J with Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova and Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong. While Sindhu got the better of Polikarpova 21-7 21-10, she defeated Cheung 21-9, 21-16. In the pre-quarterfinals stage, Sindhu outclassed Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15 21-13.

TAI TZU’s ROAD TO SEMIFINALS

She had a comeback from behind victory against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. After the latter won the first game 21-14, the Thai player looked like cruising to victory with 14-10 in the second game as well, but ended up losing the next two games 18-21, 18-21. So Sindhu should be wary of Tai and not lose focus for even a point.

Earlier, in the group stages, Tai beat Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and Thuy Linh Nguyen.

PV SINDHU VS TAI TZU-YING: WHO HAS THE ADVANTAGE?

It is difficult to say which player holds the advantage at the moment. Sindhu has been sensational till now, but Tai is certainly her nemesis. The Indian girl does have the goods to win against her, but it will be a tough mental battle. But what could go against Tai is the pressure of playing in the Olympics semis — she is chasing her first medal at the games. As for Sindhu, the Indian is known to step it up at the big moments, and beating World No.1 is probably the biggest hurdle in her quest to gold. She goes past Ying today, she would be a certainty to be crowned an Olympics champion.

PV SINDHU VS TAI TZU-YING: PREVIOUS MATCH

The duo faced off the last time in BWF World Tour finals, 2020. It was the first-round match and Tai won 19-21, 21-12, 21-17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here