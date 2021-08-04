Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia Wrestling Semi-final, Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Indian Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have made their way to the semi-final round of the men’s freestyle category after defeating their respective opponents. Ravi confirmed his spot after defeating Georgi Valentinov Vangelov of Bulgaria in the 57 KG category. Indian wrestler’s praise-worthy performance led him to the final score of 14-4 at Mat A. Deepak, on the other hand, beat China’s Zushen Lin to get a spot in the semi-final round of 86 KG category. The final score of the quarter-final bout at Mat C was 6-3.

Both the Indian wrestlers have their semi-final bout scheduled for Wednesday, August 4. The Indian audience can watch these matches live at 2:45 PM IST.

In the upcoming bout, Ravi will lock horns with Nurislam Sunyaev from Kazakhstan and Deepak will face World Championship winner David Taylor from the United States of America (USA). Ravi’s opponent had clinched the Bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships for qualifying to the ongoing Summer Olympics. He is also the 2018 Asian champion and had managed to win two out of three pre-Olympic tournaments. David on the other hand has won gold medals in the 2021 Pan American Championships and 2018 World Cup.

Nurislam had managed a win against Japan’s Yuki Takahashi by victory of points while David defeated Myles Nazem Amine from San Marino by 12-2 to make it to the semi-final round in their respective categories.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle category wrestling semi-final bouts?

Both the 57 KG category and 86 KG category matches of the Indian wrestlers have been scheduled for 2:45 PM IST on Wednesday, August 4.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle category wrestling semi-final bouts?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle category wrestling semi-final bouts?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle category wrestling semi-final bouts can be live streamed through the Sony LIV app and website.

