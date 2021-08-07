Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Thanks Haryana CM for Announcing Indoor Wrestling Stadium in Nahri

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya has thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for announcing the construction of an indoor wrestling stadium at his native village Nahri in Sonepat. “I thank the chief minister for announcing construction of a wrestling indoor stadium in our village," Dahiya said in a video message, which Khattar posted on his twitter handle.

Dahiya also thanked the chief minister for encouraging the players by announcing jobs and cash rewards. In his tweet, Khattar said, “Ravi Dahiya, we all thank you for the happiness you have brought to the countrymen by making Haryana’s and the country’s name shine at the Tokyo Olympics."

“We have made several announcements to encourage other talented players like you. We want to make Haryana the biggest sports hub." Earlier, Khattar had praised Dahiya for his effort after he became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics.

Dahiya lost the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. He will get a cash award of Rs 4 crore as per state government’s policy for silver winning Olympic medallists, a Class-I job and a piece of land at concessional rates.

