In what comes in as a good news for India, pugilist Satish Kumar has been cleared by the medical team and he will participate in the men’s +91kg category quarterfinal later today. The 32-year-old will take on world number one boxer Bakhodir Jalolov and a win would confirm India’s third medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Satish Kumar, who registered a dominant 4-1 win against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown in his pre-quarterfinal bout sustained cuts and had seven stitches following the match and there were doubts over his participation in the quarterfinal against Jalolov.

“He got cuts because of three head butts during the bout. But it was a very measured performance by Satish, he could have been in trouble had Brown connected because he was huge and powerful," Indian boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI after his bout.

However, according to India Today, the two-time Asian Championships bronze medal winner has been cleared to fight against world no.1 Jalolov in the men’s super heavyweight category.

Satish became India’s first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympicsand he cruised through his first Olympic bout defeating Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown.

Satish’s next opponent, Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov is the reigning world and Asian champion. Jalolov out-punched Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his last-16 bout. “He is not unbeatable. Although Satish has never won against him but the last time they fought in the India Open, it was split verdict. He ran him close," Nieva said.

Satish belongs to the Indian army and hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He was introduced to boxing owing to his good physique and impressive gameplay in Kabaddi.

