Silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu Could be Awarded the Gold Medal; Here's How

Pride of India, Tokyo Olympics silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu stands a chance to be awarded the gold in the 49kg women’s weightlifting competition. China’s Hou Zhizhi, who bagged the gold in the category, has been asked to stay back in Tokyo for a dope test. If the latter fails the dope test, the Indian will be awarded the gold.

“She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening," a source told ANI.

The Chinese had won the gold in the category by lifting a record weight of 210kg, and was eight kilograms ahead of the Indian lifter. On the other hand, Chanu had lifted 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk category. The third spot went to Indonesia’s Windy Cantika, who lifted a total of 194 kg.

After the monumental effort of the Indian, News 18 Lokmat caught up with her who was lost for words after her historic performance in Tokyo. “I cannot explain in words how happy I’m feeling. I am feeling very proud, it’s our second medal in weightlifting. I want to thank the federation, my coach, family and all support system," the 26-year-old said in an exclusive chat.

Mirabai further said her target was to win a medal at the Tokyo Games and hence she made several sacrifices to make her dream come true. “I have worked quite hard for this and made sacrifices. My target was to win a medal at Tokyo Olympic,” Mirabai said.

With this medal, Chanu had become the first Indian female to bag a medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleshwari’s bronze-winning effort in the 69kg, back in Sydney 2020.

Apart from Chanu, it has been a disappointing show by the Indian athletes at large. Shooting, which was considered to fetch a few medal for the country; the athletes have crumbled under pressure.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here