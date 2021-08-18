Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist Maria Andrejczyk Auctions Off Her Medal to Help Fund a Toddler's Heart Surgery

Maria Andrejczyk, Polish javelin thrower, has auctioned off her silver medal that she won in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Games to fund the heart surgery of an eight-month boy. Andrejczyk’s silver medal was bought by a convenience store company of Poland Żabka Polska for $125,000. After winning the bidding war for Andrejczyk’s silver medal, Żabka Polska also asked the javelin star to keep her medal. Andrejczyk finished at the second spot in the women’s javelin throw event after a throw of 64.61 m in the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-year-old Olympian was only behind China’s Liu Shiying, who won the gold medal after throwing a distance of 66.34 meters.

Speaking about her decision to auction off her medal, the Polish star said that it did not take long to make her decision as she wanted to help him by auctioning her prized possession.

“It was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew it was the right one," she wrote on her Facebook wall on August 11 in her native language. The fundraiser was for a young Polish boy who goes by the name of Miloszek. He has a serious heart defect and requires surgery.

“He already has a head start from Kubus — a boy who didn’t make it in time but whose amazing parents decided to pass on the funds they collected,” she wrote on social media.

The child will now undergo surgery at Stanford University, as per Daily Mail. The fundraiser was started by his family to collect 1.5 million Polish zloty ($384,512) for the same.

The silver medal auctioned by Andrejczyk was her first-ever Olympic medal. In 2018, Andrejczyk was diagnosed with bone cancer. A year after her diagnosis, she qualified for the 2019 World Championships by finishing second at the 2019 European Team Championships Super League.

However, she was eliminated from World Championship in the qualifying round.

