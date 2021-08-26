Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Returns to Training with Eye on 2024 Paris Games

Just a month after winning the historic silver medal for the country during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has resumed her training with an eye on the 2024 Paris Games. On Tuesday, Mirabai confirmed that she has returned to training by sharing a snap of herself fromgym with a trainer on her official Twitter handle. “Back in action," Mirabai wrote in the captain box of the post. She also used the hashtag #missionparis2024 in the post.

Mirabai’s post soon created a buzz on the internet as netizens started wishing the Indian star luck for her upcoming events.Responding to the post, a fan wrote, “Pour heart & soul. You deserve the gold medal in Paris 2024. Less than 1000 days away. We will pray for you.”

“Attagirl! Mark of a gold medal winner to be! Keep on keeping on! ‘24 Paris is not far off,” read another comment on the post.

“We are confident you’ll win gold next time,” wrote another user along with a folded hands emoji.

“Good luck champ. Train hard, hope govt supports our champion players in every possible way. We need more medals in the next Olympics, may God give you strength and fitness to work harder,” said a fan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mirabai also requested her fellow countrymen to support girls if they wish to pursue a career in sports. Speaking about her journey, the 27-year-old old said that she started training when she was just 14 years old and endured many hardships on the way.She further said that her parents were by her side in every problem she faced and they also encouraged her to go after her dreams.

Mirabai opened India’s medal tally on the very first day of the Tokyo Games by clinching the elusive silver medal in the Women’s 49kg category.

