Gymnastics great Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic floor final, leaving the American with just one more chance of competition at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said Sunday.

“Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone," USAG tweeted.

