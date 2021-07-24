Tokyo Olympics: Somdev Devvarman Blames ‘Common Denominator’ AITA for Another Fiasco But Says Players ‘Will Move On’

The pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics is finally underway after a delay of one year. This year’s Games is different in every aspect, no fans, no celebrations, host of restrictions inside the Olympic village, however, it is the same for the Indian tennis contingent. For a third Olympic in a row, Indian tennis players are in news for something that has happened off the court.

This time around three tennis players, Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina and Sumit Nagal will represent India on the grandest stage with Sania and Ankita teaming up in the women’s doubles category and Sumit Nagal in the men’s singles. While Sania and Ankita have been handed a rather easy draw as compared to Sumit Nagal, who face Denis Istomin in the first round with a potential clash with Daniil Medvedev in the next round. Sania and Ankita have been drawn against Ukraine’s Kichenok twins.

However, it was not the start to Games Indian tennis players would have hoped for because for a third Olympic in a row, there is a controversy centred around the doubles scenario. Ahead of London 2012 and Rio 2016, the controversy was around team selection in the men’s and mixed doubles. Well, this time it around too it was about the same.

When asked about how such fiascos affect players ahead of the tournament, former Olympian Somdev Devvarman, said, ” I think nothing changes for them, that’s the truth. They just take it on the chin and move forward because Sania and Ankita were in from the get-go so that doesn’t change their preparation, that doesn’t change their mindset.”

“Sumit just got in last week so for him, it is just an opportunity, so I don’t think he is involved in any kinds of controversy. It is just unfortunate I think the way it kind of happened because it could have easily been avoided just like the previous Olympic fiascos, “he added.

This will be Sania’s fourth Olympics while Sumit and Ankita will represent India at the grandest stage of all for the first time.

An ugly war of words emerged on Monday, July 19 after Rohan Bopanna accused AITA of misleading players, media and the government for making it seem like he still had a chance to make the Olympics with Sumit Nagal. He took to Twitter to express his displeasure and got the backing of his peers, as the players tagged along to hit out at AITA.

When asked about Indian tennis’ never-ending relationship with fiascos just around the time of the Olympics, the 36-year-old said, “First thing I would say is that a common denominator in all three of the Olympics you know. It is just unfortunate the way it happened. It is not something that players enjoy that’s for sure and it is not something that they deserve either but it is a part and parcel of being a professional.”

In response to Bopanna’s tweets, AITA made it clear that it is disappointed as the veteran Indian tennis player slammed the federation for playing with the careers of players and even termed the federation ‘incompetent’.

Slamming AITA Devvarman said, “Being a tennis player keeping in mind that we play 30-35, sometimes 40 events a year and we never really face any kind of issues. It is generally smooth sailing; everybody knows the deal. “

“Unfortunately, when it comes to playing for your country sometimes we have to go through federations and we are not really used to that, federations are not really used to dealing with players as well and that’s where there is a communication gap, I guess that is the nicest way to say and hopefully that can be cleared up in the future.”

