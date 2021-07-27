Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis Body to Decide on Action Against Manika Batra for Refusing National Coach's Guidance

National table tennis body, the Table Tennis Federation of India Secretary General Arun Kumar Banerjee said that Manika Batra‘s decision to not have national coach Soumyadeep Roy at her side during matches at the Tokyo Olympics will be discussed once the contingent returns to India. Bannerjee also said that the executive committee will decide on the course of action to be taken because Manika was unprofessional in referring to Soumyadeep as Sutirtha Mukherjee’s personal coach.

“Personal coach is a wrong statement. Sutirtha plays in Soumyadeep’s academy, but he is the national coach. To say her coach was not allowed with her is wrong on Manika’s part. She knew before leaving from India what is the access of the coaches. All the players and coaches know the extent of access each has.

Manika had applied for personal coach, we had recommended as well. When you know his access, to come to Tokyo and demand that her coach be there in place of Soumyadeep is wrong. To call him the personal coach of Sutirtha is wrong as he had taken national camp even before coming to Tokyo. The criteria is fixed and I asked Soumyadeep to speak to manager MP Singh and report it as he is there. I strongly oppose this," Mukherjee told ANI.

When asked if this was unwanted from Manika, he said: “What is on her mind I can’t say. Surprised she brought this up here after knowing the criteria. I will discuss this with the executive committee and decide what action needs to be taken. We have to bring this up when we are back."

Manika Batra had asked India’s chef-de-mission, BP Baishya, to allow her personal coach, Sanmay Paranjape, access to the field of play (FOP), but MP Singh said FOP access for Manika’s personal coach was denied, and the federation will have to figure out what to do when similar situations arise in the future.

“We are not against players but she should tell this to the government. Last-minute her personal coach got approval to travel to Tokyo but FOP access was not granted to him," said MP Singh. “I think keeping this incident in mind we will have to make a rule that if this happens next time who will take a call," he added.

