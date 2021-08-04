Tokyo Olympics: The Fire Lit by Dhyan Chand is Burning Bright

Cricket may be a religion in India but hockey is where the emotions run high. India were once a dominant force in world hockey having won an Olympic gold medal in the sport a record eight times starting with the 1928 Games.

The country won six gold medals in a row from 1928 Amsterdam to 1956 Melbourne Summer Games. The record stands tall even today - of the total 32 Olympic medals India has won so far, hockey alone has contributed 11 — Eight gold, one silver and two bronze.

ALSO READ: ‘Her Success Inspires Indians’ - PM Modi Lauds Lovlina

Dhyan Chand, the superstar of world hockey powerhouse and flag-bearer of the Indian contingent, had refused to salute Adolf Hitler during the Berlin games’ opening ceremony in 1936. Such was India’s dominance in hockey.

In 1976, in the Montreal Games, an artificial surface was laid out for the first time that was easier to maintain than grass where speed and fitness were more important than skills the Indians were known for. The result was a rude shock as India finished 7th. India won its last gold medal in 1980 in Moscow at the height of the Cold War, when many countries, led by the US, boycotted the Games.

India came fifth in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and the hockey gold rush faded fast with the Indians ceding ground to Europeans. Ever since it has been a road downhill. The fire that hockey wizard Dhyan Chand had lit started flickering.

For current generations of Indians, Dhyan Chand exploits and India’s hockey conquests were only part of history books.

When all seemed to have been lost for Indian hockey, at Tokyo Games both men’s and the women’s hockey teams showed India is not done yet, down but not out.

The women’s team that came last among the 12 teams in the 2016 Rio Games made the mother of all comebacks in Tokyo - It scripted history by storming into the semis for the first time beating the world number two - the formidable Hockeyroos of Australia - by a lone goal.

With Gurjit’s solitary goal and Savita Punia’s saves, Indian hockey took a giant leap of faith. The victory over Australia is billed as one of the best moments in India’s sporting history.

The men’s team that was humiliated 1-7 by a far superior Australia in the group stage refused to give up and beat Britain to enter the semi-finals after 49 years. An unbelievable feat. Interestingly, a loss to Britain in 2008 had resulted in India failing to qualify for an Olympics for the first time.

In a rare feat, it is the first time that both the men’s and women’s Indian hockey teams have made it to the semi-finals of the same Olympics. The incredible stories of the Indian women’s hockey players, how they fought against all odds, from poverty to toxic childhood, their refusal to conform to rules set by a patriarchal society, the grit, determination and their belief, a belief to win no matter what, is the stuff of legends.

Rani Rampal, Lalremsiami, Nikki Pradhan, Deep Grace Ekka, to name a few, will return home to a hero’s welcome and inspire hundreds of girls to take up the stick.

Both hockey teams have succeeded in putting hockey back at the centrestage of India’s collective mindset.

The fire lit by Dhyan Chand is burning bright once again as the nation is living a dream with tears of joy and deafening roars of Chak De!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here