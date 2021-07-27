CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Karnataka
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo Olympics: Tom Dean and Duncan Scott Deliver British One-two in 200m Freestyle
1-MIN READ

Tokyo Olympics: Tom Dean and Duncan Scott Deliver British One-two in 200m Freestyle

Gold medalist Tom Dean(R) of Britain embraces compatriot and silver medalist Duncan Scott after the men's 200-meter freestyle final (AP)

Gold medalist Tom Dean(R) of Britain embraces compatriot and silver medalist Duncan Scott after the men's 200-meter freestyle final (AP)

The 21-year-old Dean's gold was Britain's second in the Tokyo pool after Adam Peaty's success in the 100m breaststroke on Monday.

Tom Dean powered to the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, heading a British one-two with Duncan Scott taking silver.

Dean won in a time of 1:44.22 with Scott was just four hundredths of a second behind him.

Fernando Scheffer of Brazil took bronze.

South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo was under the world record time at the 100m mark but faded badly, ending up seventh, as the British pair powered towards a spectacular finish.

RELATED NEWS

The 21-year-old Dean’s gold was Britain’s second in the Tokyo pool after Adam Peaty’s success in the 100m breaststroke on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 27, 2021, 08:09 IST