India’s first batch reached Tokyo on Sunday with the goal of doing something remarkable in the ‘Maha Kumbh’ of the games, the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be held from July 23 to August 8 in the capital of Japan, Tokyo. A few days back PV Sindhu, the world champion and star player of our country who will lead India’s badminton team in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 shared a picture on a social platform flaunting her Olympics inspired manicured nails. Following the trend, Manika Batra India’s experienced tennis player shared a picture on her official Twitter handle in which ‘INDIA’ is written on two nails of her hand, while other two nails feature a tricolour and one sports the five Olympic rings. This picture is becoming quite viral. Manika is very au courant with the booming trends.

Olympic manicures have been on the cutting edge for some years. According to a TIME article, it became popular at the 2012 Olympics in London, when swimmers Missy Franklin and Rebecca Adlington were captured sporting patriotic nail art.

India has 88 members in the first batch, including 4 table tennis players. All these players have reached Tokyo by special plane from New Delhi. Experienced table tennis players Achant Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra are among the medal contenders for the Tokyo Olympics. Both have done well in recent times. Apart from this, G Sathiyan and Sutrita Mukherjee have the power of reversal.

Manika qualified for the Olympics in Rio as a result of her ranking. Manika will compete in mixed doubles alongside Sharath. She won four medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2018. She took gold in the women’s singles and team competitions, as well as silver in doubles. This will be the second Olympics in which Manika will compete.

Manika also thanked PM Narendra Modi for boosting the player’s morale via Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here