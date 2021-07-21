Tokyo Olympics: US Team Flagbearers to Sport New Cooling Jackets

The Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies in many ways serve as international fashion runways. Over the years, Giorgio Armani for Italy, Stella McCartney for Great Britain and Ralph Lauren Polo for the United States among others have been showcasing the world with wearable technology. They take great pains to prepare the athletic wear, knowing that even the smallest details can be critical to the wearer.

Keeping that tradition alive, US fashion company Ralph Lauren Corporation has once again stepped in to create a specially crafted sportswear to keep team USA’s flag bearers cool in the steamy environs of Tokyo. RL has designed a white-coloured jacket with a personal air conditioning system to be worn by the designated flag bearers, who will have that honour during opening ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Ralph Lauren has been outfitting Team USA since 2008 and their latest offering called the RL COOLING jacket uses a technology that disperses heat from the wearer’s body through a fan device at the back of the neck. According to the Mint report, the jacket has a lightweight personal battery controller stashed inside that creates a cooling sensation which will last even in the most humid conditions. The technology is similar to how large computers are kept cool.

“The jacket is infused with a modern technology that’s totally groundbreaking and an innovation that’s going to change the way we think about sustainability and think about our personal comfort," David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s son, vice chairman of the company’s board, and chief branding and innovation officer said on Twitter.

“Through the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ralph Lauren celebrates America’s pioneering spirit, while embracing modernity and innovation—and it is with that ethos in mind that we approached the development of the RL COOLING technology” - @DavidLaurenhttps://t.co/OxXILN3IIW pic.twitter.com/gjuYqHnQDD— Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the rest of Team USA will sport tailored navy blazers made of wool grown in the United States. The jacket will have the Olympic patch in red on one breast, while the other will feature the fashion label’s Polo emblem. Additionally, they will also wear a horizontal blue-and-white striped T-shirt dyed in a process that uses less water, paired with slim blue denim pants and a flag-print scarf, the report further cited.

