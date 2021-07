US teenager Lydia Jacoby stunned team-mate and defending champion Lilly King to claim the 100m Olympic breaststroke gold medal in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old swam a scintillating final 50m to touch in 1min 04.95sec and edge South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:05.22) into second, with King having to settle for bronze in 1:05.54.

More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here