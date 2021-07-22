Tokyo Olympics: When and Where to Watch the Opening Ceremony

One of the most-awaited events of the sporting calendar, the Tokyo Olympics, is less than 48-hour away from its start. The 2020 edition of the Summer Games that were scheduled to take place in Tokyo was postponed due to the pandemic last year, however, it will carry the Tokyo Olympics 2020 moniker. The rescheduled mega event is all set to kick off at the newly erected Japan National Stadium on Friday, July 23.

While the organisers and authorities are still panicking due to the rise in Covid cases in the Games Village, the event will still go ahead as of now. The Tokyo Olympics will see more than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries compete in 33 sports in 339 events across 42 venues.

The delayed Summer Games in Tokyo will be held under a state of emergency and will be without spectators due to the global pandemic. Earlier this month, Japan decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks. This has cast an effect on the opening ceremony as well, which will have none of that splendour or grandiosity usually attached to it. The opening ceremony will mostly be a sobering performance with not all athletes present at the teams’ parade. As several athletes are flying in just before their competitions and leave shortly after to avoid physical contact.

Instead of more than 10,000 athletes marching into a capacity-crowd stadium as seen in earlier opening events. The team parade will be smaller, in a largely empty Tokyo Olympic stadium, barring a few hundred officials.

Here are the details on when and where you can watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony:

When will the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games will take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will start at 4:30 pm IST (8:00pm local time) on July 23.

Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in India?

The opening ceremony of Tokyo Games will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will have English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 will provide Hindi commentary. Additionally, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also broadcast the opening ceremony coverage on its network in India.

How to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics online?

Live streaming of the ceremony will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

