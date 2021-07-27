Tokyo Olympics: When India's Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Met Novak Djokovic

After a year-long delay and several other hurdles, the 2020 Tokyo Games finally kicked off on July 23 in Japan. Olympics Games are counted as the pinnacle of the sporting events as the biggest athletes in the world participate in the mega event every four to etch their name in the history books. Other than the spellbinding athleticism on the court, the Summer Games also provide an equal space in form of the Olympic Village for the sportsperson of different disciplines to meet and greet. And, on Monday morning, in one such development, Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar met the number ranked tennis player in ATP rankings and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The photograph of the same was shared by the Instagram page of Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). “The Indian No. 1 meets the World No. 1! IIS Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bumped into the Novak Djokovic at the Olympic village in Tokyo,” IIS captioned the photograph.

The Indian athlete Sreeshankar was among the first to like and comment on the post as he dropped three ‘smiling face with heart-eyes’ emojis on the post.

The Indian fans were also happy to see Sreeshankar in the same frame as the Serbian star as the post was soon flooded with clapping, heart-eye and fire emojis.

Earlier, Indian men’s shuttler Sai Praneeth has shared the picture with the number one tennis player.

“Picture of the day,” Praneeth wrote in the caption box of the post on Twitter.

Praneeth lost his Group D encounter on Saturday to World number 47 Misha Zilberman of Israel 21-17, 21-15.

Meanwhile, Sreeshankar will be seen in action on Friday, July 30 (local time), when the track and field events in the Olympics will start.

PRESS RELEASE: AFI Selection Committee today decided, after great consideration, against withdrawing the entries of long jumper Sreeshankar and race walking athlete KT Irfan and let them proceed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.Complete release at https://t.co/se1wXwf3Qz shortly — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 23, 2021

Earlier, Sreeshankar had landed in controversy and almost missed his flight to Tokyo after he failed his fitness test. The 20km race walker KT Irfan has also failed the fitness test. However, despite their failure, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) allowed the athlete to take part in the Tokyo Games after a lot of brainstorming.

AFI has also said that action will be taken against the duo if they failed to perform in Tokyo.

