Tokyo Olympics: 'Wins and Losses are Part of Life', PM Modi's Message to Indian Men's Hockey Team After They Fail to Reach Final

India’s brilliant run in the Tokyo Olympics men’s hockey tournament came to an end with a 2-5 defeat to world champions Belgium in the semifinals. India headed into the first break with their noses in front but Belgium fought back to level scores and then scored thrice in the fourth quarter to seal a place in the final.

Following the completion of the match, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appretiate the tam’s efforts and convey his best wishes to Team India who will now play the bronze medal match later this week. PM Modi wrote, “Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players."

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

PM Modi also spoke to captain of Indian hockey team, Manpreet Singh after the semi-final match and he appreciated their good performance throughout the tournament & wished them luck for the next game.

Belgium’s game plan was clear from the onset as they tried to enter the Indian circle and earn penalty corners with Hendrickx and Luypaert in their ranks. The ploy worked to perfection as the Indian defence wilted under pressure to concede the set pieces. Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th and 53rd min) scored a hat-trick while Loick Fanny Luypaert (2nd min) and John John Dohmen (60th min) scored for Belgium. As for India, Harmanpreet Singh (7th min) and Mandeep Singh (11th) were the goal scorers.

Belgium will play the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and Germany in the final. India will take on the team losing the second semifinal for the bronze medal.

India’s last appearance in the final of the Olympics came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, where they went on to win their last of the eight gold medals.

