Tokyo Olympics: With Her Mother by Her Side, Aditi Ashok Successfully 'Putts' Golf on the Map in India

“I think no matter how I do this week people have heard about golf," said Aditi Ashok on the penultimate day of the women’s golf event in Tokyo.

Now, with her historic performance at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan, she has made sure it is way more than that with her historic fourth place finish. USA’s Nelly Korda grabbed the gold medal while Japan’s Mone Inami bagged silver and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko won bronze after the former won the silver medal shoot-off.

Aditi finished 15 under and needed a birdie in the 72nd hole to force bronze medal playoff with Lydia Ko, but that was not to be as , Ko got a par score on the 18th, forcing a silver medal play off herself with Japan’s Inami Mone.

From the first female golfer to represent India in Olympics back in 2016 where she was also the youngest and finished 41st, to a historic finish five years later at Tokyo, Aditi Ashok’s has ‘putt’ the sport of Golf in limelight.

When the Indian golfer had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, on the virtue of being on 45th spot in the ranking list, no one gave her a chance to be in contention for a top 10 finish let alone a podium. To add to her credit, Aditi went toe-to-toe with world number one Nelly Korda for the most part of the event.

Her road to Tokyo also wasn’t a smooth one, like millions all over the world, she contracted the Covid-19 virus and couple that a few visa and passport issues, the Bangalore-based golfer misses two important months of competitive golf and also normal practice.

She returned to action in mid-June for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Just like Aditi’s journey in 2021, her journey to where she is right now has also not been easy. Born in Bangalore, she was introduced to golf at the tender age of 5. What worked for the 23-year-old is full support from her parents. They supported her throughout ever since she chose golf just like they have been supporting her at the Olympics. In 2016, Aditi’s father was with her there in Rio as her caddie and this time, she has her mother on the bag in her hunt for a medal.

Aditi was always special, she leaving a mark on the golf course pretty early. At 12 she had made a cut at the Asia-Pacific Invitational tournament, where the normal age range for qualifying is between 18 to 22 years. At the age of 13, she would go on to win her first professional tour in India.

She won the National Junior Championships for three years in a row – 2012, 2013 and 2014 - she held both the junior and senior titles in 2014. She then became the only Indian golfer to play at the Asian Youth Games (2013), the Youth Olympics and the Asian Games in 2014.

After winning the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship in 2015, Aditi turned pro in 2016, just months before her first Olympic outing. Then in October that year, Aditi won her first Ladies European Tour (LET) at the Indian Open. She was also India’s first representative on the LPGA Tour after making the switch in 2017 and since then, Ashok has enjoyed three top ten finishes.

