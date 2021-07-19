Tokyo Olympics: World No 1 Kento Momota Will Play With No Regret

Japan badminton player Kento Momota is all set to make his Olympic debut at the Tokyo games. A nervous Momota, who made a comeback after a fatal accident, has stated that he will play at the Games with no regret. The 26-year-old met with an accident in January 2020 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Momota and team were on their way to the airport when the incident took place. Their team bus had collided with a lorry resulting in the death of the bus driver.

Momota had to undergo an eye surgery later in February. Because of this, he had to stay away from the badminton court for quite some time.

Now, with the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Japanese badminton king has said that he will step on the court with a “sense of gratitude”.

Speaking about his eye recovery, the World Number 1 had said, “I can see without any problem while I’m playing. I’ve been able to give 100 percent in practice."

Momota, whose goal is to win the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had added, “I want to do my best every day towards the goal."

Momota was away from the court for close to six months. He had also suffered deep cuts and bruises.

Months after the accident, Momota had stated his spirit was broken.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will kick off on July 23. The closing ceremony will take place on August 8. With each passing day, we get to see sports personalities share visuals from the venue.

