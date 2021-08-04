Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Reaches Final, Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya made it into the final after defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sunyaev in Men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling semi-final in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday, August 4. Ravi will now lock horns with Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee. The final between the two wrestlers has been scheduled for Thursday, August 5, at 4:20 PM IST. The bout will take place on Mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to congratulate Ravi who will be the fifth wrestler to get India a medal in an event as prestigious as Olympics. Before him, KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik have brought medals back home.

In the 2020 Olympics, India has won three medals till now. Out of which PV Sindhu and Lollina Borgohain have won one bronze medal each while Mirabai Chanu clinched the silver medal.

Zavur had defeated Iran’s Reza Atri by 8-3 in the semi-final match on Wednesday. Zavur had won gold medals in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. He also bagged a silver in the 2018 European Championships and settled for a bronze in the 2017 European Championships.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

The bout is scheduled for 4:20 PM IST on Thursday, August 5. The match will be played on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bouts can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling final bout can be live-streamed through the Sony LIV app and website.

