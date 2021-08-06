Tokyo Olympics, Wrestling: India's Seema Bisla Knocked Out of 50kg Event After First-Round Opponent Loses in Quarters

Debutant Indian wrestler Seema Bisla could not find a way to get out of the defensive trap of Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi and lost her 50kg opening round 1-3 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Hamdi subsequently lost to Mariya Stadnik (0-10) in the quarter-finals putting an end to Seema’s chances of making the repechage round for a second shot at the medal.

The 27-year-old could not make her moves as Hamdi applied the body lock to great effect, never allowing Seema to initiate a strong attack.

There hardly any moves in the bout with Hamdi getting two of her three points on push out and one on Seema’s passivity.

Seema got on board when she too pushed her rival out after being put on activity clock for a second time.

The Rohtak grappler had not even won a national event till 2017 but went on to secure her berth for the Games by winning the World Olympic Qualifier, held in Sofia in May.

India’s another medal hope Bajrang Punia though started his campaign with a close win against Ernazar Akmataliev in the pre-quarters of men’s freestyle 65kg event. He will next take on Morteza Ghiasi of Iran for a place in the semi-finals.

So far, India have secured just one medal in wrestling with Ravi Kumar Dahiya becoming the second ever grappler from his country to win an Olympic silver.

