Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All You Need to Know About Indian Participants, Events and Schedule

India is set to embark on a fresh expedition in Tokyo. After delivering a glorious performance at the recently concluded Olympics, it’s time for the forthcoming edition of Summer Paralympics. Since 1984, India has participated in each Summer Paralympics edition. The nation’s official debut was at the 1968 Summer Paralympics. India had 19 athletes participate at the Rio Paralympics. For the upcoming Paralympics, India has planned to send its biggest ever contingent. The upcoming edition will witness debuts from sports like badminton and taekwondo.

India at Tokyo Paralympics:

54 Indian athletes will compete across nine sports. Indian para-athletes will participate in archery,para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. Last edition’s gold medallist, high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the flag bearer for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 take place?

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be held from August 24, 2021, Tuesday. It will conclude on September 5, 2021, Sunday.

Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be broadcast?

DD Sports will broadcast the live coverage of Paralympics Tokyo 2020 everyday 9 am onwards on all cable and DTH platforms.

Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be live-streamed?

Tokyo Paralympics will be live telecasted on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD. The Eurosport channel can be streamed on discovery+ app. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 can also be streamed live on Digital Platforms such as Prasar BharatiYoutube.

Indian athletes participating at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Events and dates

Archery

Friday, August 27

Men’s Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men’s Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women’s Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

Badminton

Wednesday, September 1

Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

Thursday, September 2

Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

Thursday, September 2

Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

Friday, August 27

Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun

Swimming

Friday, August 27

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

Friday, September 3

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Table Tennis

Wednesday, August 25

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

Thursday, September 2

Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

Monday, August 30

Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Tuesday, August 31

Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

Wednesday, September 1

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

Thursday, September 2

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Friday, September 3

Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Saturday, September 4

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj

Sunday, September 5

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

Athletics

Saturday, August 28

Men’s Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

Sunday, August 29

Men’s Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men’s High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

Monday, August 30

Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

Tuesday, August 31

Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women’s 100m T13 - Simran

Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

Wednesday, September 1

Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

Thursday, September 2

Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

Friday, September 3

Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

Saturday, September 4

Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

