Tokyo Paralympics 2020: All You Need to Know About Indian Participants, Events and Schedule

India is set to embark on a fresh expedition in Tokyo. After delivering a glorious performance at the recently concluded Olympics, it’s time for the forthcoming edition of Summer Paralympics. Since 1984, India has participated in each Summer Paralympics edition. The nation’s official debut was at the 1968 Summer Paralympics. India had 19 athletes participate at the Rio Paralympics. For the upcoming Paralympics, India has planned to send its biggest ever contingent. The upcoming edition will witness debuts from sports like badminton and taekwondo.
India at Tokyo Paralympics:
54 Indian athletes will compete across nine sports. Indian para-athletes will participate in archery,para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. Last edition’s gold medallist, high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be the flag bearer for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
When will the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 take place?
The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be held from August 24, 2021, Tuesday. It will conclude on September 5, 2021, Sunday.
Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be broadcast?
DD Sports will broadcast the live coverage of Paralympics Tokyo 2020 everyday 9 am onwards on all cable and DTH platforms.
Where will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 be live-streamed?
Tokyo Paralympics will be live telecasted on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD. The Eurosport channel can be streamed on discovery+ app. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 can also be streamed live on Digital Platforms such as Prasar BharatiYoutube.
Indian athletes participating at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Events and dates
Archery
Friday, August 27
- Men’s Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
- Men’s Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
- Women’s Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
- Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Badminton
Wednesday, September 1
- Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
- Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
- Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
Thursday, September 2
- Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
- Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
- Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
- Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing
Thursday, September 2
- Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
Friday, August 27
- Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
- Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Swimming
Friday, August 27
- 200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
Friday, September 3
- 50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Table Tennis
Wednesday, August 25
- Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
- Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
Thursday, September 2
- Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Shooting
Monday, August 30
- Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
- Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Tuesday, August 31
- Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
- Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
Wednesday, September 1
- Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
Thursday, September 2
- Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
Friday, September 3
- Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
- Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Saturday, September 4
- Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
Sunday, September 5
- Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Athletics
Saturday, August 28
- Men’s Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
Sunday, August 29
- Men’s Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
- Men’s High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
Monday, August 30
- Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
- Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
- Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
Tuesday, August 31
- Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
- Women’s 100m T13 - Simran
- Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
Wednesday, September 1
- Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
Thursday, September 2
- Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
Friday, September 3
- Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
- Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
- Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
- Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
Saturday, September 4
- Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here