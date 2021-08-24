Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Opening Ceremony Live Telecast and Streaming, When and Where to Watch in India

After a successful Summer Games in Tokyo, the much-awaited Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is all set to kick off at the Olympic Stadium on August 24. The world’s biggest parasports event once again returns to Japan 57 years after hosting the 1964 edition and just like the recently concluded Olympics, the mega event will be held behind closed doors.

Due to the strict COVID-19 rules, the opening ceremony will be a sobering affair. The team parade will be smaller, as a total of 75 people will be performing in the ceremony in a largely empty Tokyo Olympic stadium, barring a few hundred officials.

The quad-annual Para games will see the participation of close to 4,403 athletes who will compete in 22 sports, 539 medal events across 21 venues. India is among the participating nations and the Indian Para athletes will look to make the country proud yet again. The Indian contingent is nearly thrice as large as that of Rio 2016, as 54 athletes will compete for glory in numerous sports disciplines at the mega sporting event. However, only five athletes from the country will participate in the opening ceremony that include high jumper and flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu, discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand, and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. Notably, two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games, among others.

Here are the details on when and where you can watch the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony:

When will the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

What time will the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will start at 4:30 pm IST (8:00pm local time).

Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in India?

National broadcaster Doordarshan will broadcast the live telecast of the opening ceremony.

How to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics online?

Live streaming of the ceremony will be available on eurosportplayer.com and paralympic.org. Both portals will also live stream events throughout the duration of the Paralympic Games.

