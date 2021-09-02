CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Paralympics: Arvind Finishes Seventh in Men's Shot Put F35 Event
Tokyo Paralympics: Arvind Finishes Seventh in Men's Shot Put F35 Event

Arvind finished seventh in the eight-man field in the men's shot put F35 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. (SAI Media Photo)

Arvind finished seventh in the eight-man field in the men's shot put F35 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. (SAI Media Photo)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 28-year-old Arvind, who was making his debut at the event, managed a best effort of 13.48m in the men's shot put F35 event to finish seventh in the finals.

India’s Arvind ended seventh in the men’s shot put F35 event of the Paralympics here on Thursday. Making his debut at the Games, the 28-year-old’s best effort was a 13.48m throw in the eight-strong field. The gold medal in this event went to Uzbekistan’s Khusniddin Norbekov, who produced a season’s best effort of 16.13m. Argentina’s Emanuel Urra claimed the silver with a 15.90m throw, while the bronze went to China’s Fu Xinhan (15.41m, season’s best).

The F30 classes are for athletes with coordination impairment (involuntary movements, uncoordinated movements and/or muscle tension) often due to cerebral palsy or brain injury. In F35 category of this classification, athletes compete in standing position.

Arvind had lost use of his left leg after he was hit on his head by a ball as a child leading to nerve damage.

first published:September 02, 2021, 19:40 IST