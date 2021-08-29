Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel Wins Silver Medal; India's First in Table Tennis

India’s Bhavina Patel opened the account for India at the Tokyo Paralympics Games winning a historic silver medal in the women’s individual Class 4 Table Tennis on Sunday. Patel, ranked World No.12, went down to World No.1 and London Games Gold Medallist, Zhou Ying in straight Games 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes.

Bhavina had lost to Ying in her opening match at the Games and had not won against her Chinese opponent in her last eight matches, and in the final, the Indian fell short yet again. Bhavina had had a brilliant run to the final beating higher-ranked opponents during her campaign. This is India’s first medal in Table Tennis, fifth silver at the Paralympic Games. She also becomes only the second women para-athlete to finish at the podium after Deepa Malik’s claimed silver at the Women’s Shot Put F53 in Rio 2016.

Bhavina lost the first game 7-11 to World No.1 Ying in just six minutes and even though showed some fight in the second, Ying was too strong and took a 2-0 lead with an 11-5 win. Ying’s strategy was clear as she avoided Bhavina’s forehand as much as possible and employed the long balls on the table stifling Bhavina’s reach. In the third game, Ying had four gold medal points and claimed her third singles gold medal at the Paralympic Games with a smash to the body to close out 6-11.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old Patel had beaten world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes. Competing in her maiden Paralympics, Patel lost the opening game in a tight contest. But, she made a strong recovery, claiming the next two games.

In the quarterfinal on Friday, Patel had defeated 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winner and world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to clinch a medal and script history.

She made her international debut in 2009 at Jordan and won her first medal in 2011, a silver by beating her Chinese opponent at the Para Table Tennis Thailand Open.

There was no stopping her as Bhavina won a historic silver medal, India’s first, in Asian Regional Championship in 2013. She continued to play international tournaments in various countries like Jordan, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Slovenia, Thailand, Spain, the Netherlands, and Egypt but a gold medal continued to elude her.

Having taken up table tennis around 2004 to maintain fitness, the sport became her passion. After three years of hard work and practice, she won her first national title in Para Table Tennis Nationals in Bangalore in 2007 and that set her on a course that has taken her to the Tokyo 2020 and a place in India’s Paralympic Games history as the first table tennis player to win a medal.

But Bhavana was not so dedicated and hard-working initially.

Born on November 6, 1986, at Sundhiya village, Vadnagar, in Mehsana district of Gujarat, she got infected by poliomyelitis when she was 12 months old. Coming from a middle-class background, her father could not get her treated when she was young. Though he had to take care of a family of five, he managed to get Bhavana operated upon at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh but the surgery did not yield desired results as Bhavana was careless and did not follow the rehab procedure properly.

