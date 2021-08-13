Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik Says 'I'm Rooting for Every Athlete'

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman medal winner at the Paralympics Games, is hopeful that the Indian contingent headed for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics will create history. Deepa competed in many events including Javelin Throw, Discuss Throw, Swimming and Motorcycling and won silver at the Rio Paralympics 2016. India is sending its largest-ever contingent - 54 athletes across nine sports events, to participate at the highest level of sports.

The President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) backed the athletes during a recent interaction with ANI. She pointed out that the increase in the participation itself indicates that the Indian contingent is ‘stronger’. She told the news agency, “We have at least 24 of our 54 athletes in the top three rankings in the indigenous local trials within India.” The Paralympic Games 2020 will have Deepa accompany the athletes to the event and she feels proud to do so. She said, “I have worked very hard with the athletes in the role of the president.”

The Rio Paralympics silver medallist feels that the current set of the para-athletes have become accustomed to the new normal. She mentioned that they have been training and winning the games and rankings over the last two years despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. After ace javelin thrower Neerja Chopra’shistoric gold medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the PCI president is pinning high hopes from those participating in the javelin throw event. She feels India could bring multiple golds in the upcoming event.

She is certain about the prospects of a win from two time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajaria. Deepa added that given that the javelin throw arm is very strong, she will not be surprised if the eight participants in the category create world records. Signing off, she said, “I am really keeping my fingers crossed and I wish all the best to Devendra. It was wonderful to win a medal alongside him in the Rio Olympics. I’m rooting for every athlete.” The Paralympics 2020 is scheduled to be held in Tokyo between August 24 and September 5.

